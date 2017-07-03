Cross-county same-sex partnership registration opens today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Starting Monday, cities and counties in Taiwan that offer same-sex partnership registration will also start to accept cross-county applications.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, partnership registration entitles same-sex couples to rights extended to married heterosexual couples, including signing medical consent forms, applying for family care leave, and visiting imprisoned partners.

Out of the 22 cities and counties in Taiwan, 17 are open to same-sex partnership registration, which accounts for 93 percent of the nation’s population, excluding Hualien County, Taitung County, Yunlin County, and Penghu County.

Starting today, residents from these areas are also able to seek same-sex partnership registry.

In early June, seven more cities and counties became the latest to join the list to allow such registration, including Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Nantou County, Pingtung County, Kinmen County, Lienchiang County, and Keelung City.

Taiwan’s Council of Grand Justices on May 24 ruled the civil law banning same-sex marriage to be unconstitutional, ordering the legislature to either amend the law or create a new separate civil partnership legislation within two years, a landmark ruling that paves the way for the nation to become the first in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage.