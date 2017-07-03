LEADING OFF: Trout readies for rehab stint, Matz vs Stras

A look at what's happening all around the majors Monday:

___

BACK TO WORK

Angels star Mike Trout will have a private workout, then go for a full workout with Class A Inland Empire on Tuesday. If the two-time AL MVP looks strong, he will begin playing rehab games with Inland Empire. Now a six-time AL All-Star selection, Trout has missed 33 games after left thumb ligament surgery.

STARTING STRONG

Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.51 ERA) gets the ball at home against Mets left-hander Steven Matz (2-1, 2.67). Strasburg, named an All-Star on Sunday, struck out 13 in a win against the Cubs in his last start, though he dealt with a back spasm during that 8-4 win. Coming off seven shutout innings at Miami, Matz is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in three road starts this season.

ROCK BOTTOM?

The Rockies turn to rookie right-hander Jeff Hoffman to halt their skid in a game against Cincinnati. Colorado has lost 10 of 11, including two of three against NL West rival Arizona over the weekend, and is suddenly seven games behind the Dodgers in the division. Except for a hiccup at Coors Field on June 21, Hoffman (4-1, 4.04) has been excellent, holding opponents to two or fewer runs in five of his seven starts. The 24-year-old was the prize return when Colorado traded Troy Tulowitzki to the Blue Jays in July 2015.

LEADOFF LIFT

The Royals have won 15 of 21 heading into a series with the Mariners, a surge driven in part by Alcides Escobar's resurgence atop the lineup. The leadoff hitter went 7 of 16 during a four-game series with Minnesota and has raised his average 50 points to .230 since June 13 by hitting .380. Kansas City is a game over .500 and tied with the Twins for second in the AL Central following an abysmal start to the year.

HEALED UP

Rangers left-hander Martin Perez returns to the mound after a stint on the disabled list with a broken right thumb. Perez (4-6, 4.70) gets the start in the opener of a series against the Red Sox and AL Cy Young Award winner Rick Porcello (4-10, 5.06).

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball