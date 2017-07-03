China's aircraft carrier shadows Taiwan as US destroyer patrols Paracels

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In a sign of rising tensions in the South China Sea, a U.S. destroyer passed within 12 miles of a disputed island on Sunday, while the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) that same day.

The USS Stethem, a guided-missile destroyer, conducted a "freedom of navigation exercise" on Sunday, coming within 12 miles of Triton, one of the disputed Paracel Islands. The islands are claimed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan, and were seized from the South Vietnamese forces by China during the Vietnam War.

This is the second such operation under the Trump administration, the first taking place on May 24, when the USS Dewey came within 12 miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands Chain.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the US vessel has "trespassed" and that China dispatched "military vessels and fighter planes in response to warn off the US vessel."

Indicating the US navy's stance on China's construction of artificial islands in the region, Admiral Harry Harris during a speech at the Australian Strategic Policy Centre in Brisbane on Wednesday said, "Fake islands should not be believed by real people."

The patrol comes just days after the State Department announced the approval of an arms sale package worth US$1.42 billion to Taiwan, which itself came on the heels of announcement that the Senate voted in favor of resuming regular stops at Taiwanese ports by U.S. naval vessels.

After spending the first six months of his term, or first two quarters from a business perspective, taking a conciliatory approach toward China in an attempt to encourage it to pressure North Korea in abandoning its nuclear weapons program, the real estate mogul-turned president Trump has not seen the return on his investment of political capital and now seems to be changing from a carrot to a stick approach. In addition to the announcements of the port calls, weapons sales, and freedom of navigation exercises, Washington has also announced sanctions on the Chinese Bank of Dandong , two Chinese citizens, and a shipping company for aiding North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Meanwhile, China has been making a show of force of its own to remind Taiwan of its stance on the "one China" policy and emphasize its firm grip of power on Hong Kong, twenty years after its handover from the UK. From about 4 p.m. Saturday to 9:30 p.m., a battle group led by the aircraft carrier Liaoning passed through Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

The official Chinese explanation of the Liaoning's journey was to make a port call in Hong Kong as part of the celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the former British colony's handover, according to Liang Yang (梁陽), a spokesman for the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Taiwan's MND simply said that its aircraft and ships were monitoring the movements of the Chinese carrier battle group.