BC-BBA--AL Standings

|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|47
|35
|.573
|—
|New York
|43
|37
|.538
|3
|Tampa Bay
|43
|41
|.512
|5
|Baltimore
|40
|41
|.494
|6½
|Toronto
|37
|44
|.457
|9½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|44
|37
|.543
|—
|Kansas City
|41
|40
|.506
|3
|Minnesota
|41
|40
|.506
|3
|Chicago
|36
|45
|.444
|8
|Detroit
|36
|45
|.444
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|56
|27
|.675
|—
|Los Angeles
|43
|43
|.500
|14½
|Seattle
|41
|42
|.494
|15
|Texas
|40
|42
|.488
|15½
|Oakland
|35
|47
|.427
|20½
___
|Sunday's Games
Boston 15, Toronto 1
Cleveland 11, Detroit 8
Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 5
Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 2
Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings
|Monday's Games
Baltimore (Miley 3-6) at Milwaukee (Suter 0-1)
Toronto (Stroman 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-7)
Boston (Porcello 4-10) at Texas (Perez 4-6)
L.A. Angels (Meyer 3-4) at Minnesota (Mejia 3-3)
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 5-7)
Kansas City (Kennedy 2-6) at Seattle (Moore 1-0)