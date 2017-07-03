  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/07/03 09:13
American League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 47 35 .573
New York 43 37 .538 3
Tampa Bay 43 41 .512 5
Baltimore 40 41 .494
Toronto 37 44 .457
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 44 37 .543
Kansas City 41 40 .506 3
Minnesota 41 40 .506 3
Chicago 36 45 .444 8
Detroit 36 45 .444 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 56 27 .675
Los Angeles 43 43 .500 14½
Seattle 41 42 .494 15
Texas 40 42 .488 15½
Oakland 35 47 .427 20½

Sunday's Games

Boston 15, Toronto 1

Cleveland 11, Detroit 8

Baltimore 7, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Texas 5

Houston 8, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 2

Seattle 5, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 4, Oakland 3, 12 innings

Monday's Games

Baltimore (Miley 3-6) at Milwaukee (Suter 0-1)

Toronto (Stroman 8-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-7)

Boston (Porcello 4-10) at Texas (Perez 4-6)

L.A. Angels (Meyer 3-4) at Minnesota (Mejia 3-3)

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 0-1) at Oakland (Cotton 5-7)

Kansas City (Kennedy 2-6) at Seattle (Moore 1-0)