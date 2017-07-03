The Latest: Indonesian aid helicopter crash kills 8 rescuers

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Latest on the eruption of a volcano on Indonesia's main island (all times local):

7 a.m.

An Indonesian rescue official says the eight people on board a rescue helicopter have been confirmed dead after it crashed while on its way to help with evacuations near a volcano that erupted on Java island.

Brig. Gen. Ivan Tito, director of operation and training at the National Search and Rescue Agency, said the bodies of all the victims were taken to Bhayangkara Hospital in the Central Java's capital of Semarang.

Tito spoke to TVOne station in a live interview from Temanggung, the closest town to the crash site, on Monday morning.

The helicopter had four navy officers and four rescuers on board and reportedly crashed into a cliff about three minutes before arriving at Dieng Plateau, where one of the volcanic craters erupted Sunday. The blast of the Sileri Crater injured at least 10 people.