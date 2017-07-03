LA Sparks rally from 17-point deficit to beat Mystics 76-69

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Candace Parker and Chelsea Gray scored 17 points apiece to help the Los Angeles Sparks rally from a 17-point halftime deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 76-69 on Sunday.

Parker grabbed 11 rebounds, Nneka Ogwumike — who played the entire second half with four fouls — had 15 points and Alana Beard added 13 for Los Angeles (12-3). The Sparks have won six in a row against the Mystics and eight straight overall.

Washington (10-6) led 47-30 at the break and had a 14-point lead with six minutes left in the third quarter after Krystal Thomas' putback of her own missed layup. Riquna Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 20-4 run that gave L.A. its first lead since the opening minutes, 59-57 with 8:30 remaining. Parker scored seven points during that stretch and the Sparks never again trailed.

Kristi Tolliver's running bank shot made it 69-all with 3:03 left but Beard answered with a jumper and the Mystics went 0 for 8 from the field — and had a shot-clock violation — from there.

Elena Delle Donne led Washington with 22 points, but scored just two in the final 17-plus minutes.

The Mystics had their three-game win streak snapped.

DREAM 81, LIBERTY 72

ATLANTA (AP) — Brittney Sykes had a career-best 19 points and nine rebounds and Layshia Clarendon added 15 points and nine assists as the Atlanta Dream beat the Liberty to end a three-game skid.

Tiffany Hayes and Bria Holmes scored 11 points apiece for Atlanta (6-7).

Kia Vaughn's basket gave New York (7-7) a 2-0 lead but Atlanta answered with an 8-0 run and never again trailed. Damiris Dantas hit a 3-pointer to cap a 19-5 run and give the Dream a 27-13 lead late in the first quarter and a jumper by Sancho Lyttle made it 40-20 midway through the second. Sugar Rogers scored all of her 11 points, including three 3s, in the fourth quarter and the Liberty twice trimmed the deficit to six points in the closing minutes, but would get no closer.

Tina Charles scored 21 points to lead New York, which has lost four of five.