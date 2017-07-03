BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/03 08:35
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 10 6 .625
Connecticut 8 7 .533
New York 7 7 .500 2
Atlanta 6 7 .462
Indiana 7 8 .467
Chicago 3 12 .200
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 1 .923
Los Angeles 12 3 .800 1
Phoenix 7 6 .538 5
Dallas 8 9 .471 6
Seattle 7 8 .467 6
San Antonio 1 14 .067 12

Saturday's Games

Connecticut 91, Indiana 85

Seattle 89, Dallas 69

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 76, Washington 69

Atlanta 81, New York 72