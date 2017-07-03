BC-BKL--WNBA Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Connecticut
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|New York
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Atlanta
|6
|7
|.462
|2½
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Chicago
|3
|12
|.200
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Los Angeles
|12
|3
|.800
|1
|Phoenix
|7
|6
|.538
|5
|Dallas
|8
|9
|.471
|6
|Seattle
|7
|8
|.467
|6
|San Antonio
|1
|14
|.067
|12
___
|Saturday's Games
Connecticut 91, Indiana 85
Seattle 89, Dallas 69
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles 76, Washington 69
Atlanta 81, New York 72