Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on July 3, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/07/03 08:50

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI —  The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipei mayor calls China, Taiwan community of shared destiny.
@China Times: Four more agreements signed at twin-city forum.
@Liberty Times: U.S. warship in South China Sea as Chinese aircraft carrier sails to Hong Kong.
@Apple Daily: Wife badly injured after con-commissioned officer throws acid over cat-related quarrel.
@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai seeks help from Macronix in bid to acquire Toshiba Memory.
@Commercial Times: National investment fund wants TSMC to take part as shareholder.
