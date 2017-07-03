Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipei mayor calls China, Taiwan community of shared destiny.

@China Times: Four more agreements signed at twin-city forum.

@Liberty Times: U.S. warship in South China Sea as Chinese aircraft carrier sails to Hong Kong.

@Apple Daily: Wife badly injured after con-commissioned officer throws acid over cat-related quarrel.

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai seeks help from Macronix in bid to acquire Toshiba Memory.

@Commercial Times: National investment fund wants TSMC to take part as shareholder.