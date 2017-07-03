WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

LONDON — Wimbledon begins Monday, with Andy Murray opening his title defense on Centre Court and six other major champions in action, including Venus Williams in her first match since a car crash she was involved in last month in Florida. By Howard Fendrich. Play starts at 1030 GMT. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Germany's experimental young side overcame street-wise Chile to win a bruising Confederations Cup final 1-0 on Sunday, vindicating Joachim Loew's decision to leave most of his world champions at home. By Rob Harris. SENT: 840 words, photos.

— SOC--CONFED CUP-GERMANY — Germany<s young team passes tough test from Chile. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— SOC--CONFED CUP-CHILE — Chile's Confed Cup defeat hints at trouble ahead. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 470 words, photos.

— SOC--CONFED CUP-PORTUGAL-MEXICO — Portugal beats Mexico in extra time for Confed Cup 3rd place. SENT: 200 words, photos.

LIEGE, Belgium — Germany's Marcel Kittel meets expectations and wins the second stage of the Tour de France with a commanding sprint finish while three-time champion Chris Froome manages to finish in the main pack after falling to the pavement amid a mass crash. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 800 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — Taste of the tour: Pig's head sausage and stinky cheese. By John Leicester and Andrew Dampf. SENT: 650 words, photos.

BC-BOX--PACQUIAO-HORN

BRISBANE, Australia — It went all the way and ended in a contentiously bitter loss, the opposite of what Manny Pacquiao's handlers predicted for his WBO welterweight world title fight against Jeff Horn. Pacquiao's long-time trainer Freddie Roach tipped a "short and sweet" knockout win for the 11-time world champion in Sunday's so-called 'Battle of Brisbane,' but Horn got a unanimous points decision in his first world title fight. By John Pye. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BOX--TIM DAHLBERG-PACQUIAO

Manny Pacquiao still has his name, if not his punch. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 800 words, photos.

CRI--WEST INDIES-INDIA

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua — Captain Jason Holder took 5-27 as West Indies beat India by 11 runs in a low-scoring, fourth one-day international on Sunday to stay alive in the series. SENT: 180 words, photos.

BKN--FREE AGENCY-IBAKA

When Toronto got Serge Ibaka before the trade deadline last season, the Raptors made clear that they had no intentions of letting him walk away this summer in free agency. And now that's been proven. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 260 words, photo.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-NEW ZEALAND-WILLIAMS

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — All Blacks center Sonny Bill Williams has been suspended for four weeks after being sent off for a dangerous shoulder charge in Saturday's second test against the British and Irish Lions. SENT: 620 words, photos.

GLF--FRENCH OPEN

GUYANCOURT, France — On a course that had always got the better of him in recent years, in-form English golfer Tommy Fleetwood hit a faultless 5-under 66 to win the French Open by one shot ahead of Peter Uihlein of the United States on Sunday. SENT: 650 words.

GLF--US SENIOR OPEN

PEABODY, Massachusetts — Kenny Perry claimed his second U.S. Senior Open on Sunday, pulling away from Kirk Triplett at Salem Country Club to finish at 16 under and win by two strokes. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 340 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois — Danielle Kang birdied the final hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, edging defending champion Brooke Henderson. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 580 words, photos.

