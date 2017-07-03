Danielle Kang wins KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Danielle Kang watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Olympia
Danielle Kang strikes her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Olympia
Brooke Henderson of Canada watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournamen
Brooke Henderson, left, of Canada, lines up her birdie-attempt as her sister and caddie, Brittany, points out the break on the fourth g
Ji Yeon Choi, left, father and caddie for Chella Choi, of South Korea, talks to his daughter on the fifth tee during the final round of
Chella Choi, of South Korea, strikes her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournam
Lexi Thompson watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Olympia
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Danielle Kang birdied the final hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Sunday for her first LPGA Tour title, edging defending champion Brooke Henderson.
Kang bogeyed the tricky par-3 17th, and Henderson closed with two birdies to move into a tie for the lead, coming up just short on a 30-foot eagle putt on the par-5 18th. But Kang responded with two solid shots to get to the green in two, and then two-putted for the victory.
It was another great finish for the LPGA Tour's second major of the season. The 19-year-old Henderson beat Lydia Ko in a playoff last year at Sahalee in Washington.
The 24-year-old Kang closed with a 4-under 68 to finish at 13-under 271 at Olympia Fields. Henderson had a 66, and Chella Choi shot a 71 to finish third at 10 under.