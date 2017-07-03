Kyle Lowry announces he's staying with Toronto

Kyle Lowry is staying home.

Lowry announced on The Players' Tribune site Sunday that he will re-sign with the Toronto Raptors, adding that it was an easy decision.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press that Lowry's deal is worth $100 million over three years. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because neither Lowry nor the team publicly revealed those details.

The three-time All-Star averaged 22.4 points and 7.0 assists last season for the Raptors, who also struck a deal to retain forward Serge Ibaka earlier Sunday to a $65 million, three-year deal.

Lowry says : "I'm coming back to Toronto because my heart is telling me that it's home."

AP Basketball Writer Jon Krawczynski contributed to this story.