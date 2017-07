ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) — West Indies beat India by 11 runs in the fourth one-day international on Sunday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound. India leads the five-match series 2-1.

West Indies 189-9 in 50 overs (Evin Lewis 35, Kyle Hope 35; Umesh Yadav 3-36, Hardik Pandya 3-40) def. India 178 in 49.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 60, MS Dhoni 54; Jason Holder 5-27) by 11 runs.