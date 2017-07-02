The Latest: Man intended as shooting target has no idea why

Police help people cross the street outside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital in New York after a gunman opened fire there on Friday, June 30,
New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, center, talks during a news conference outside of the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center after reports of a s
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital (all times local):
11:15 a.m.
A doctor who appears to have been the intended target of a former physician who started shooting at a Bronx hospital says he has no idea why he would have been singled out.
Dr. Kamran Ahmed told the New York Post (http://nyp.st/2seyWjv ) he wasn't the only one Dr. Henry Bello had a problem with, but the men had never argued and Bello had in fact been nice with him.
Authorities say Bello had come to the hospital on Friday asking for a specific colleague. He then opened fire, killing one and injuring six. Ahmed wasn't there at the time.
The doctor who was killed, 32-year-old Tracy Sin-Yee Tam, was working on the floor as a favor to someone else.
___
10:46 a.m.
Emotional and physical wounds are continuing to heal at a Bronx hospital where authorities say an enraged former doctor returned to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.
Grief counselors were made available to employees and patients at Bronx Lebanon Hospital on Saturday as five medical staff members and one patient were treated for gunshot wounds. Police identified a doctor who died in the gunfire Friday as 32-year-old Tracy Sin-Yee Tam.
Authorities say Dr. Henry Bello was targeting another doctor who was not there when he fired his assault rifle, severely injuring several who worked in his former family practice department.
Tam was only on the floor because she was covering someone else's shift as a favor.
Bello eventually turned his weapon on himself, dying in a blood-smeared hallway.
___
This story has been corrected to show Bello had an assault rifle, not an automatic weapon.