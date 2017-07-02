Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 2, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;82;76;A t-storm in spots;82;76;SW;8;87%;80%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;112;88;Sunny and very warm;108;87;N;8;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;110;78;Sunshine, very hot;110;75;W;11;15%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;68;62;Plenty of sun;76;66;E;15;50%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;66;53;Clouds and sun;68;54;W;16;72%;67%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;59;52;An afternoon shower;59;50;WNW;4;83%;55%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;107;79;Sunny and very warm;102;77;WSW;8;12%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;74;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;87;68;S;7;32%;7%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;73;60;Partly sunny;74;58;ENE;11;59%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Hot with sunshine;104;77;Sunny and not as hot;95;74;NNW;10;33%;5%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;58;52;Brief a.m. showers;59;50;S;6;84%;63%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;117;83;Sunny and hot;118;84;WSW;7;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;95;74;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SSW;5;61%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;84;70;A t-storm in spots;86;70;WSW;12;58%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;79;A t-storm or two;94;79;W;7;69%;83%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;Mostly sunny;81;68;WSW;8;61%;4%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;77;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;75;SE;6;51%;55%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;86;61;Showers and t-storms;81;56;NNW;11;49%;59%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny;70;55;WSW;10;57%;58%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;63;48;A touch of rain;64;49;SE;7;79%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;Sunshine and breezy;70;50;ESE;14;53%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;74;61;Partly sunny;78;55;NNW;13;47%;13%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;68;47;Partly sunny;72;55;WSW;9;59%;44%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;89;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;61;NNW;15;80%;94%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;78;57;Partly sunny, nice;80;50;NNW;11;42%;5%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;68;51;Sunny and beautiful;71;55;NNE;10;64%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;88;63;A t-storm around;88;63;NNW;5;36%;64%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with a shower;80;75;A shower in places;84;75;SW;13;73%;83%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;103;78;Sunny and very hot;106;78;N;6;19%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Brief p.m. showers;56;47;Warmer;64;45;SSE;4;85%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;69;A t-storm in spots;81;68;S;3;62%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds breaking;100;85;Warm with some sun;102;84;S;9;48%;36%;10

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;85;66;Partly sunny;76;65;NNE;10;66%;28%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;85;79;A stray shower;86;79;WSW;7;75%;98%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;65;51;Showers and t-storms;65;51;W;15;65%;82%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;WNW;6;77%;41%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;94;79;Sunshine and warm;96;79;S;11;54%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;84;69;Some sun, a shower;85;68;SSE;11;72%;53%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm or two;87;77;A t-storm in spots;90;79;SSW;5;85%;73%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;91;61;Clouds and sun;88;60;SSW;6;24%;31%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy thunderstorm;92;80;Heavy thunderstorms;92;81;SSW;9;79%;83%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;92;72;Turning cloudy;88;74;SE;5;67%;63%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;66;53;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;53;SE;10;73%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;98;71;Mostly sunny and hot;98;73;N;8;18%;3%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and breezy;77;68;Sunny and breezy;77;69;ENE;18;74%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm around;88;79;S;7;81%;64%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;68;44;An afternoon shower;67;47;E;3;58%;46%;4

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;7;65%;69%;11

Helsinki, Finland;More clouds than sun;67;51;Showers and t-storms;59;50;SSW;10;88%;82%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;91;79;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;WSW;9;72%;73%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;88;79;A morning t-storm;89;81;SSE;8;80%;97%;9

Honolulu, United States;Brief a.m. showers;86;74;Brief a.m. showers;86;75;ENE;17;60%;67%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;88;74;A morning shower;87;73;W;12;62%;50%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;99;79;Partly sunny, humid;97;80;ENE;13;63%;44%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and very warm;90;75;Mostly sunny, humid;89;70;NNW;9;63%;26%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ESE;7;69%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;109;86;Mostly sunny and hot;106;86;N;11;31%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;66;40;Nice with some sun;68;44;ESE;3;42%;25%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;99;61;Sunny and very warm;95;64;NNW;5;11%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;91;85;Low clouds;93;85;WSW;16;60%;28%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;81;69;Thundershowers;80;70;W;5;80%;85%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;100;85;Partly sunny, warm;106;84;S;14;34%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;81;58;Partly sunny;76;53;NW;12;51%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;17;60%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;85;68;Low clouds may break;82;66;WSW;5;64%;22%;6

Kolkata, India;A drenching t-storm;88;79;A heavy thunderstorm;89;79;SW;9;82%;74%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A shower or t-storm;92;76;N;6;75%;81%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;52;25;A stray shower;54;23;NW;7;38%;40%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;WSW;7;80%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;69;61;Partly sunny, nice;71;61;SSE;11;67%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and warmer;91;68;Sunny and hot;93;66;NW;7;34%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;A shower in spots;71;56;W;13;68%;57%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;78;60;Clearing;79;60;SW;6;69%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;78;67;More sun than clouds;77;66;SW;5;74%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Pleasant and warmer;88;62;Sunny and hot;94;65;NE;5;33%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;87;84;Partly sunny;89;84;WNW;10;68%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;87;75;A shower in spots;86;76;E;4;76%;84%;4

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;90;77;A heavy thunderstorm;90;78;ESE;6;74%;81%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;55;39;Spotty showers;55;48;N;14;72%;83%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;73;57;Couple of t-storms;73;54;SW;6;58%;82%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;89;81;A morning shower;89;81;ESE;7;67%;70%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;61;54;A morning shower;67;47;WNW;12;75%;41%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;93;77;An afternoon shower;87;76;SSW;15;61%;73%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;61;47;Sunny and nice;65;49;NNE;11;75%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;76;61;Showers around;75;57;NW;6;65%;62%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, not as warm;65;57;A p.m. shower or two;66;56;WNW;6;83%;72%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain;88;80;Showery;87;79;WSW;14;77%;89%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;Turning cloudy;76;56;ESE;6;61%;55%;7

New York, United States;Clearing;87;71;Mostly sunny;89;70;NW;6;49%;44%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;108;78;Sunshine, very hot;107;73;WNW;10;22%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as warm;70;55;A little rain;70;58;WNW;4;76%;61%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Very humid;89;75;Periods of sun;90;76;SSW;8;66%;53%;8

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-storm;74;52;Showers and t-storms;67;49;N;6;46%;83%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;75;57;A morning shower;73;52;WNW;10;65%;51%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;82;77;A shower or two;83;76;NNE;8;82%;80%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;88;77;A shower or t-storm;86;76;NW;6;82%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;87;74;A shower or two;87;74;E;5;81%;69%;9

Paris, France;A shower or two;72;54;Clouds and sun;76;55;NW;7;56%;39%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;57;44;A shower or two;58;44;S;7;79%;65%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;77;WSW;7;65%;63%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;SE;5;74%;64%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;E;6;51%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable cloudiness;74;56;Partly sunny;71;56;SW;7;55%;32%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;84;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;73;NW;5;71%;82%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;70;48;Some sun, a shower;70;49;SW;8;54%;63%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and warmer;95;63;Plenty of sunshine;85;64;SW;8;51%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;83;74;A few showers;81;74;SSE;12;77%;88%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;57;48;An afternoon shower;54;47;SSE;8;66%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;65;55;Showers around;66;51;SW;10;65%;82%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;69;60;A brief shower;69;61;N;6;64%;48%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;108;86;Sunny and hot;114;88;W;7;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some sun and nice;83;61;Some sun, pleasant;89;63;SE;6;40%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;70;51;Mostly sunny, nice;72;53;WSW;6;59%;45%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;Turning sunny;70;56;WSW;10;61%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;77;65;Showers and t-storms;78;65;NE;6;77%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;86;78;A t-storm in spots;85;79;ESE;9;76%;65%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;76;66;A t-storm in spots;77;65;N;5;90%;75%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;86;58;Nice with some sun;88;61;WNW;10;14%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;70;44;Cooler;56;42;WSW;5;55%;44%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;87;74;A t-storm in spots;84;75;N;7;77%;70%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;90;61;Dimmed sunshine, hot;96;65;NNE;6;34%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;75;57;Partly sunny;71;54;NNE;6;61%;26%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;82;73;Heavy rain, humid;81;76;SSW;6;84%;94%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;91;79;Afternoon rain;91;79;SSE;13;75%;91%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;88;81;A t-storm in spots;89;81;S;5;73%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;94;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;58;WNW;10;87%;81%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;77;Mostly sunny;86;78;E;11;73%;71%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;74;54;Showers and t-storms;70;51;W;11;50%;82%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;62;46;A shower or two;62;54;NW;9;65%;56%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;90;78;A t-storm in spots;93;79;W;6;71%;66%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer;66;55;Showers and t-storms;62;52;SSW;7;88%;64%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;99;77;Sunny and hot;101;77;ENE;7;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;94;66;Sunshine, very hot;97;68;NE;8;31%;1%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;102;78;Warm with sunshine;98;76;ENE;10;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and hot;96;76;Sunny and very warm;93;76;NNE;8;45%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;90;65;Mostly sunny;88;61;NE;6;42%;25%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Some brightening;87;76;Partly sunny;93;77;WSW;12;65%;32%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;74;58;Partly sunny;73;57;NNW;6;70%;43%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;84;73;A stray shower;82;70;N;13;55%;42%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, breezy;85;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;85;68;WNW;15;49%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy with a shower;90;60;A t-storm in spots;84;54;NNW;9;46%;51%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;Turning sunny;70;51;SW;5;56%;1%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;74;61;Partly sunny;76;57;NW;10;50%;37%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;SW;5;74%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;61;53;A morning shower;64;51;WSW;13;72%;73%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;70;54;Clouds and sun;67;52;W;13;58%;15%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;56;46;Cloudy with a shower;53;44;SE;19;84%;66%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;82;78;A couple of t-storms;87;77;SW;7;80%;79%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;96;65;Sunny and very hot;97;68;NE;5;28%;3%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit