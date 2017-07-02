Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 2, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;13;87%;80%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;45;31;Sunny and very warm;42;31;N;12;42%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very hot;43;26;Sunshine, very hot;44;24;W;17;15%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny;20;17;Plenty of sun;25;19;E;24;50%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Clouds and sun;20;12;W;26;72%;67%;6

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;11;An afternoon shower;15;10;WNW;7;83%;55%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;42;26;Sunny and very warm;39;25;WSW;12;12%;4%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;23;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;20;S;12;32%;7%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny;23;14;ENE;18;59%;0%;3

Athens, Greece;Hot with sunshine;40;25;Sunny and not as hot;35;23;NNW;16;33%;5%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;15;11;Brief a.m. showers;15;10;S;10;84%;63%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;47;28;Sunny and hot;48;29;WSW;11;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SSW;9;61%;55%;8

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;29;21;A t-storm in spots;30;21;WSW;20;58%;55%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;W;12;69%;83%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;20;WSW;14;61%;4%;7

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;25;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;24;SE;9;51%;55%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;30;16;Showers and t-storms;27;13;NNW;18;49%;59%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;20;10;Partly sunny;21;13;WSW;16;57%;58%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Rain and drizzle;17;9;A touch of rain;18;10;SE;11;79%;67%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Sunshine and breezy;21;10;ESE;23;53%;2%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;23;16;Partly sunny;26;13;NNW;21;47%;13%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;20;8;Partly sunny;22;13;WSW;14;59%;44%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;32;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;16;NNW;24;80%;94%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;Partly sunny, nice;27;10;NNW;18;42%;5%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;20;10;Sunny and beautiful;21;13;NNE;15;64%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;31;17;A t-storm around;31;17;NNW;8;36%;64%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with a shower;27;24;A shower in places;29;24;SW;22;73%;83%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;40;26;Sunny and very hot;41;26;N;10;19%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Brief p.m. showers;13;8;Warmer;18;7;SSE;6;85%;0%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;21;A t-storm in spots;27;20;S;4;62%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds breaking;38;29;Warm with some sun;39;29;S;15;48%;36%;10

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Partly sunny;24;18;NNE;16;66%;28%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;30;26;A stray shower;30;26;WSW;12;75%;98%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Showers and t-storms;18;10;W;25;65%;82%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;WNW;10;77%;41%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;34;26;Sunshine and warm;36;26;S;17;54%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and clouds;29;20;Some sun, a shower;30;20;SSE;18;72%;53%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm or two;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SSW;8;85%;73%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;33;16;Clouds and sun;31;16;SSW;10;24%;31%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;Heavy thunderstorms;34;27;SSW;15;79%;83%;5

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;34;22;Turning cloudy;31;23;SE;7;67%;63%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Increasing clouds;19;12;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;12;SE;16;73%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;N;13;18%;3%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and breezy;25;20;Sunny and breezy;25;20;ENE;29;74%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm around;31;26;S;11;81%;64%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;20;7;An afternoon shower;19;9;E;6;58%;46%;4

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;E;11;65%;69%;11

Helsinki, Finland;More clouds than sun;19;11;Showers and t-storms;15;10;SSW;16;88%;82%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;WSW;15;72%;73%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;31;26;A morning t-storm;31;27;SSE;13;80%;97%;9

Honolulu, United States;Brief a.m. showers;30;23;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;ENE;28;60%;67%;10

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm around;31;23;A morning shower;31;23;W;19;62%;50%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Some sun, pleasant;37;26;Partly sunny, humid;36;26;ENE;21;63%;44%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and very warm;32;24;Mostly sunny, humid;31;21;NNW;14;63%;26%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ESE;11;69%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;43;30;Mostly sunny and hot;41;30;N;18;31%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;5;Nice with some sun;20;7;ESE;5;42%;25%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;37;16;Sunny and very warm;35;18;NNW;8;11%;1%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;30;Low clouds;34;30;WSW;25;60%;28%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;27;21;Thundershowers;27;21;W;9;80%;85%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;38;29;Partly sunny, warm;41;29;S;22;34%;9%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;24;12;NW;19;51%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;28;60%;64%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;29;20;Low clouds may break;28;19;WSW;8;64%;22%;6

Kolkata, India;A drenching t-storm;31;26;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;SW;15;82%;74%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A shower or t-storm;33;24;N;9;75%;81%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny intervals;11;-4;A stray shower;12;-5;NW;11;38%;40%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;WSW;11;80%;75%;3

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;16;Partly sunny, nice;21;16;SSE;17;67%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and warmer;33;20;Sunny and hot;34;19;NW;12;34%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny, nice;22;13;A shower in spots;21;13;W;21;68%;57%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;25;16;Clearing;26;16;SW;9;69%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;26;20;More sun than clouds;25;19;SW;9;74%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Pleasant and warmer;31;16;Sunny and hot;34;18;NE;9;33%;1%;9

Male, Maldives;Some brightening;31;29;Partly sunny;31;29;WNW;16;68%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;30;24;A shower in spots;30;24;E;6;76%;84%;4

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;32;25;A heavy thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;9;74%;81%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;13;4;Spotty showers;13;9;N;23;72%;83%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;23;14;Couple of t-storms;23;12;SW;10;58%;82%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;32;27;A morning shower;32;27;ESE;12;67%;70%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;16;12;A morning shower;19;8;WNW;20;75%;41%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds and sun;34;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;SSW;24;61%;73%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;16;8;Sunny and nice;18;9;NNE;18;75%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;24;16;Showers around;24;14;NW;9;65%;62%;7

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, not as warm;18;14;A p.m. shower or two;19;13;WNW;10;83%;72%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain;31;27;Showery;31;26;WSW;23;77%;89%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;Turning cloudy;24;14;ESE;10;61%;55%;7

New York, United States;Clearing;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;21;NW;10;49%;44%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;42;26;Sunshine, very hot;41;23;WNW;16;22%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Not as warm;21;13;A little rain;21;14;WNW;7;76%;61%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Very humid;32;24;Periods of sun;32;25;SSW;13;66%;53%;8

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. t-storm;23;11;Showers and t-storms;19;10;N;10;46%;83%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A p.m. shower or two;24;14;A morning shower;23;11;WNW;17;65%;51%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A few showers;28;25;A shower or two;28;24;NNE;13;82%;80%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;31;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;NW;9;82%;80%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;23;A shower or two;30;23;E;7;81%;69%;9

Paris, France;A shower or two;22;12;Clouds and sun;25;13;NW;11;56%;39%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;14;7;A shower or two;15;7;S;12;79%;65%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;WSW;11;65%;63%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SE;8;74%;64%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;10;51%;64%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Variable cloudiness;23;13;Partly sunny;22;13;SW;12;55%;32%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers and t-storms;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;23;NW;7;71%;82%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;21;9;Some sun, a shower;21;9;SW;13;54%;63%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and warmer;35;17;Plenty of sunshine;29;18;SW;13;51%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;28;23;A few showers;27;23;SSE;19;77%;88%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Decreasing clouds;14;9;An afternoon shower;12;8;SSE;13;66%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;18;13;Showers around;19;10;SW;17;65%;82%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;21;16;A brief shower;21;16;N;9;64%;48%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;42;30;Sunny and hot;46;31;W;11;5%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Some sun and nice;29;16;Some sun, pleasant;31;17;SE;10;40%;2%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;WSW;9;59%;45%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;20;14;Turning sunny;21;13;WSW;16;61%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;25;19;Showers and t-storms;26;18;NE;10;77%;85%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;30;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;ESE;15;76%;65%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;24;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;N;8;90%;75%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, pleasant;30;14;Nice with some sun;31;16;WNW;16;14%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;21;7;Cooler;13;6;WSW;7;55%;44%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;N;10;77%;70%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Warmer;32;16;Dimmed sunshine, hot;36;18;NNE;10;34%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;21;12;NNE;10;61%;26%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Heavy rain, humid;27;24;SSW;10;84%;94%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;33;26;Afternoon rain;33;26;SSE;20;75%;91%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;S;8;73%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;34;16;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;14;WNW;15;87%;81%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;18;73%;71%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;23;12;Showers and t-storms;21;10;W;18;50%;82%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;17;8;A shower or two;17;12;NW;14;65%;56%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;32;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;W;9;71%;66%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Warmer;19;13;Showers and t-storms;17;11;SSW;12;88%;64%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;Sunny and hot;38;25;ENE;11;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and hot;35;19;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;NE;13;31%;1%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warm;39;26;Warm with sunshine;37;25;ENE;15;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and hot;36;24;Sunny and very warm;34;24;NNE;12;45%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny;31;16;NE;9;42%;25%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Some brightening;31;24;Partly sunny;34;25;WSW;19;65%;32%;8

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;23;14;Partly sunny;23;14;NNW;9;70%;43%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny, cooler;29;23;A stray shower;28;21;N;21;55%;42%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Lots of sun, breezy;29;20;Mostly sunny, breezy;30;20;WNW;23;49%;1%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cloudy with a shower;32;16;A t-storm in spots;29;12;NNW;15;46%;51%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;Turning sunny;21;11;SW;8;56%;1%;7

Vienna, Austria;A shower or two;23;16;Partly sunny;24;14;NW;16;50%;37%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SW;9;74%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;16;12;A morning shower;18;10;WSW;20;72%;73%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;21;12;Clouds and sun;19;11;W;20;58%;15%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;13;8;Cloudy with a shower;12;7;SE;31;84%;66%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain and a t-storm;28;26;A couple of t-storms;31;25;SW;12;80%;79%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very hot;36;18;Sunny and very hot;36;20;NE;8;28%;3%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius