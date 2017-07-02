Australian Rules football results

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Results of weekend Australian Football League (Australian Rules football) matches:
|Round 15
St. Kilda 12.17 (89), Fremantle 12.8 (80)
Hawthorn 18.10 (118), Collingwood 14.10 (94)
Brisbane 13.12 (90), Essendon 11.16 (82)
Greater Western Sydney 10.8 (68), Geelong 10.8 (68)
Richmond 11.10 (76), Port Adelaide 8.15 (63)
Gold Coast 18.10 (118), North Melbourne 14.15 (99)
Adelaide 13.11 (89), Carlton 12.5 (77)
West Coast 12.15 (87), Western Bulldogs 11.14 (80)
Sydney 11.19 (85), Melbourne 7.8 (50)