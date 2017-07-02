Skywalk traversing cliff face overlooking Pacific Ocean in eastern Taiwan opens July 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A skywalk in eastern Taiwan’s Hualien County(花蓮豐濱天空步道) that allows visitors to overlook the Pacific Ocean under their feet opened on July 1 (Saturday), attracting many tourists to try out the first such skywalk in eastern Taiwan.

The entrance of the 150-meter skywalk, which construction began three years ago, is located beside the southern entrance of Xinfeng Tunnel (新豐隧道) at kilometer mark 41.5 on Provincial Highway 11, also known as Hualien-Taitung Coastal Highway, in Fengbin Township.

The skywalk was built from an old narrow trail constructed during the Japanese colonial period (1910-1945) that traversed the face of cliffs connecting Jiqi Village and Xinshe Village on the Pacific Ocean shore.

A 20-meter transparent section of the skywalk, built from H steel beams and tempered glass, is 50 meters above the sea water and allows visitors to watch waves crashing against the shore and cliffs under their feet.

To walk on the skywalk will cost NT$40 each.