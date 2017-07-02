Taiwan’s iconic films of 80s to re-screen in July 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six films directed by Edward Yang (楊德昌) and Hou Hsiao-hsien (侯孝賢), two of the most important directors of the New Taiwanese Cinema movement, are to be screened in the cinema and the 2017 Taipei Film Festival (台北電影節) in July.

The six films include:

"That Day on the Beach" (海邊的一天)

"Taipei Story" (青梅竹馬)

"Yi Yi: A One and a Two" (一一)

"Goodbye South, Goodbye" (南國再見，南國)

"Millennium Mambo" (千禧曼波)

"The Assassin" (刺客聶隱娘)

All the films listed above will have English subtitles, except for "That Day on the Beach", according to the film distributors.

New Taiwanese Cinema, or Taiwanese New Wave Movement (台灣新電影運動; 台灣電影新浪潮) commenced in 1982 is arguably the most important cinema movement in Taiwan’s film history. It was dedicated to presenting the realistic and day-to-day experience of Taiwan’s urban and rural life in different eras.

One of the most anticipated films is perhaps Yang’s "Yi Yi", for the film was never screened in Taiwan’s cinema except for a few releases in film festivals. Premiered in 2000 in France, "Yi Yi" has received widespread acclaim and won the prize of the best director at Cannes Festival.

The film depicts the struggles of a modern single-parent family in Taipei. Seen through the perspective of the three main characters, the film captures their efforts to find out what life is about while dealing with various troubles.

It ranked sixth in the New York Times 21st century 25 best films in 2017 and eighth in BBC’s 21st century 100 best films in 2016.

"The character of modern cities – spaces of loneliness and intimacy, where the shiny global future rests on a buried bedrock of local tradition – is among Mr. Yang’s main themes. And few artists in any medium have matched his ability to examine contemporary urban life from all sides,” said the New York Times film critics.

Likewise, Yang’s other two films, "That Day on the Beach" and "Taipei Story", focus on the changes of life and human relationships in the urban society.

Similar to Yang, Hou is another master in portraying the urban angst and struggles of people, yet he also put much emphasis on the disconnection between the rural and urban experiences.

Both "Millennium Mambo" and "Goodbye South, Goodbye" tell the story of young adults who leave their hometowns in the countryside for Taipei with the hope of prosperity. Yet they wound up in troubles or even crimes that they cannot control. Hou’s depictions of the sense of helplessness in the characters can be heartbreaking.

Quite different from Hou’s past work, "The Assassin" sets the story back to the Tang Dynasty (唐朝) in which an assassin struggles to decide whether or not to kill her target, a brutal governor who used to be her love.

Hou won the best director for the film at 2015 Cannes Festival, with many critics referring the film to be the most beautiful one Hou had ever made.

“It is as gorgeous to behold as anything you are likely to encounter on a movie screen or a museum wall, “ said A. O. SCOTT, film critic for the New York Times.

It can be said that the films of New Taiwanese Cinema provide an opportunity for the audience to slowly sip through Taiwan’s history; often framed by directors’ delicate lens and told through stories of ordinary families.

The ten years between 1980 to 1990 were crucial for the development of New Taiwanese Cinema. These films explore different aspects of the changing Taiwanese society, both economically and politically, and reflect the life of the people and their common memories.

After the Martial Law was lifted in 1987, directors started to explicitly explore sensitive political issues that had long been prohibited in the film industry.

For example, "The City of Sadness" (悲情城市) directed by Hou was an excellent film discussing the period of the White Terror (白色恐怖), during which dissidents were arrested without a charge and then tortured or even killed, following the 228 Incident in 1947. It also questions what it is to be Taiwanese after fifty years of the Japanese colony followed by the oppressive rule of the Kuomintang-led nationalist government.

By the realistic and esthetic point of view, New Taiwanese Cinema not only drew a distinction from the kung-fu films or melodrama once popular in the domestic film market, but also broke free from the previous film productions highly controlled by the government and its ideology.

For more information on the film screenings, you can access Taipei Film Festival and ifilm (傳影互動).