  1. Home
  2. Society

First customer of Apple Store Taipei camps out 68 hours

A New Yorker lines up for three days to become the first visitor of Taiwan's first Apple Store

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/02 17:35

Steve, the first visitor to enter Taiwan's first Apple Store(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American tourist camped out of Taiwan's first Apple retail store for 3 days to have his old MacBook fixed.

Steve, the first visitor to enter the new shop, was a 28-year-old traveler from the United States. He said he had been lining up since June 28, staring from 3 o'clock in the afternoon. He had stayed outside the store for 68 hours until it opened in the iconic Taipei 101 building on July 1.

Steve said he was once expelled by security guards while waiting outside at one point, but he came back to the line soon in order to have his old MacBook fixed, which was released in 2008 and has deep sentimental value to him.

After achieving his goal and receiving cheers from all the Apple Store employees, Steve said all he wanted to do was go back home and sleep. 

The second and the fourth visitors are also Steve's friends, who accompanied Steve to experience the queue culture in Taiwan.
Apple
Apple Store
Taipei 101

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s first Apple store opens at Taipei 101
2017/07/01 16:17
Taipei's new Apple Store announces repair rates
2017/06/29 13:59
Foxconn announces $10 billion 'Flying Eagle Plan' to move plants to US
2017/06/23 11:23
First Apple Store to open in Taipei on July 1
2017/06/22 12:04
Photo of the Day: Clouds shroud Taipei City
2017/06/20 15:37