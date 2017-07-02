First customer of Apple Store Taipei camps out 68 hours

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American tourist camped out of Taiwan's first Apple retail store for 3 days to have his old MacBook fixed.

Steve, the first visitor to enter the new shop, was a 28-year-old traveler from the United States. He said he had been lining up since June 28, staring from 3 o'clock in the afternoon. He had stayed outside the store for 68 hours until it opened in the iconic Taipei 101 building on July 1.

Steve said he was once expelled by security guards while waiting outside at one point, but he came back to the line soon in order to have his old MacBook fixed, which was released in 2008 and has deep sentimental value to him.

After achieving his goal and receiving cheers from all the Apple Store employees, Steve said all he wanted to do was go back home and sleep.

The second and the fourth visitors are also Steve's friends, who accompanied Steve to experience the queue culture in Taiwan.