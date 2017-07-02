TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Tainan-based National Museum of Taiwan Literature and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) join hands holding “America’s Literary Landscape” exhibition in Tainan, introducing 14 American writers and the landscapes that inspired them through text, photography, film, 360-degrees panorama installations, and VR resources.

The exhibition combines words, photos, and interactive multimedia, showcasing the influence that America’s unique landscapes had on 14 American writers, including Mark Twain and the Mississippi River (“The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn”) to Jack London and Alaska (“The Call of the Wild”), John Steinbeck and California (“The Grapes of Wrath”), Washington Irving and Catskill Mountains (“Rip Van Winkle”), and James Fenimore Cooper and 18th-century New York wilderness (“The Last of the Mohicans”)

AIT Director Kin W. Moy noted that the exhibition was curated to mark the 100th year of London’s passing and to commemorate the centennial anniversary of the US National Parks. “Some of the greatest stories of American literature are the stories of the writers themselves and the places that sparked their imaginations,” he added.

“America’s Literary Landscape” will be on display at the NMTL through February 25, 2018, after which the exhibit will tour Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.