Heavy rain warning issued for 19 cities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Afternoon thunderstorms are predicted around Taiwan on Sunday afternoon, including Green Island and Orchid Island off the southeastern coast, the Central Weather Bureau said.



The regions covered in the warning could expect brief but heavy downpours especially in western, eastern, southeastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in northeastern Taiwan, where there might be thunder, strong gusts and swollen rivers, the bureau said.



The only parts of Taiwan not covered in the warning are the northern half of Yilan County and the offshore counties of Kinmen and Lienchiang (Matsu).