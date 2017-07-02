Taiwan’s Chan and Hingis win their fifth doubles titles of the year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s tennis star Chan Yung-jan (詹詠然) and Swiss tennis legend Martina Hingis won their fifth doubles titles of the year at the Aegon International in Eastbourne, United Kingdom this weekend.

The 2017 Aegon International Eastbourne is a combined men's and women's tennis tournament played on outdoor grass courts. The tournament is generally considered a "warm-up" for the Wimbledon Grand Slam event, which begins the following week.

Chan and Hingis defeated Australian duo Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, 6-3 and 7-5.



Chan and Hingis, a new pairing in 2017, won their second consecutive final and fifth overall as a team (5-0 in finals) - the pair won the titles at 2017 Indian Wells, Madrid, Rome, last week at Mallorca and at Eastbourne this weekend.

Hingis is a former World No.1 in singles (43 titles, including five Slams) and doubles (59 titles, including 12 Slams). Eastbourne is her sixth final this season.

Chan, 27, owns 22 career doubles titles, is a three‐time Grand Slam doubles runner‐up, and reached a career‐high ranking of No.5 in February 2016.