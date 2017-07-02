Man floats on a self-made styrofoam boat rescued in Reifen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A 37-year-old man was rescued in Reifen by sea patrols and New Taipei City firefighters after his self-made styrofoam boat capsized in the North Coast.

The man tried to go fishing by using a self-made styrofoam boat on Saturday night but hit by big waves, and he was seen grabbing the boat floating with lifejacket on floating on the sea.

The man, who was unhurt, was sent to Keelung port and given safety advice after he was rescued.

"He was very lucky he was spotted or things could have been a lot worse," said the sea patrol, adding that“It was vital that people only sailed using the correct equipment.”