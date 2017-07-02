Ex-doctor sought to extract revenge on former colleagues

NEW YORK (AP) — Emotional and physical wounds are continuing to heal at a Bronx hospital where authorities say an enraged former doctor returned to exact vengeance on his former colleagues.

Grief counselors were made available to employees and patients at Bronx Lebanon Hospital Saturday as five medical staff members and one patient were treated for gunshot wounds. Police identified a doctor who died in the gunfire Friday as 32-year-old Tracy Sin-Yee Tam.

Authorities say Dr. Henry Bello was targeting another doctor who was not there when he fired his automatic weapon, severely injuring several who worked in his former family practice department.

Tam was only on the floor because she was covering someone else's shift as a favor.

Bello eventually turned his assault weapon on himself, dying in a blood-smeared hallway.