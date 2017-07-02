CWB: Tropical storm to graze ocean off eastern Taiwan Sunday afternoon and Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Sunday tropical storm Nanmadol will graze the ocean off the east coast of Taiwan from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning, then turn north towards the Ryukyu Islands, Japan.

The CWB said the chance of issuing a sea warning is not high, but warmed of strong wind gusts reaching 8 to 9 on the Beaufort scale and waves of up to 3 and 4 meters on the ocean off Taiwan's east coast.

Predicting the weather pattern across Taiwan for the coming week, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said southeast winds along with some moisture will be the dominant weather feature that affects Taiwan from July 2 (Sunday) to July 9 (next Sunday), bringing occasional rains to eastern Taiwan.

He said Taiwan will see mostly sunny skies on the mornings, but in the afternoons rains are expected in the mountainous areas and spreading to some parcels of the plain areas in western Taiwan.

In the coming week, high temperatures will be between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius in western Taiwan and 32 to 34 degrees in eastern Taiwan, Wu said.

