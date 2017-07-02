Nikolic brace sends Chicago into Eastern Conference lead

BRIDGEVIEW, Illinois (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored two early goals, pushing his MLS-leading total to 16, and the Chicago Fire beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Saturday to take the Eastern Conference lead.

The Fire has won four straight and are unbeaten in their last 10 as it surged past Toronto FC into the Conference lead.

Arturo Alvarez and Michael de Leeuw also scored for the Fire, which saw Bastian Schweinsteiger leave the game in the second half with what appeared to be a problem with his right hip.

Chicago has 37 points, two ahead of Toronto. Vancouver remained on 21 points.

FC DALLAS 3, TORONTO FC 1

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Roland Lamah scored two goals to lead FC Dallas past Toronto FC, knocking the Canadian club from the atop the Eastern Conference.

Maximiliano Urruti added a goal and an assist for Dallas (28 points), as it continued its home dominance of Toronto, having never lost in nine meetings.

Toronto has 35 points and trail leaders Chicago by two points.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1, TIMBERS 1

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (AP) — Daniel Salloi scored his first career MLS goal in the second half and Sporting Kansas City shared the spoils with Portland and remained unbeaten at home.

Salloi took a delivery from Roger Espinoza, settled the ball and found the top corner in the 60th minute. Sporting KC has 31 points and leads the Western Conference.

Diego Valeri scored his 10th goal in the 26th minute for the Timbers, who have 26 points.

CREW 0, ATLANTA UNITED 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Hector Villalba scored a brace in expansion Atlanta's victory at Columbus.

Atlanta struck in the 27th minute when the Crew defense didn't get a touch on Kann's goal kick, and Villaba beat goalkeeper Zach Steffen to the ball. Villalba picked up his eighth goal in the 64th minute when a deflection to the middle of the box fell to the strike who rolled the ball between a defender's legs and past the shielded Steffen.

Altanta. With 26 points, moved past Columbus (25 points) for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

IMPACT 2, D.C. UNITED 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Blerim Dzemaili scored in the first half and set up defender Chris Duval's goal two minutes later to help Montreal beat D.C. United.

It was the Impact's first win in six games in all competitions as it moved to 21 points. D.C. United, on 18 points, slipped into last place in the Eastern Conference.