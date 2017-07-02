TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Xi Jinping draws line on issue of Hong Kong independence.
@China Times: TAO: Shanghai becomes spearhead of mainland's work on Taiwan.
@Liberty Times: Hong Kong people protest despite warning by Chinese leader.
@Apple Daily: 89 heavy motorcylces intercepted on freeway; bikers fined.
@Economic Daily News: 15 low-valuation stocks likely to be picked up by foreign investors.
@Commercial Times: 13 stocks with good Q3 prospects likely to rise.
Taiwan Headline News
Top headlines across Taiwan on July 2, 2017
