WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

DUESSELDORF, Germany — Chris Froome's most loyal support rider finally gets some glory of his own. Geraint Thomas wins the wet and slippery opening stage of the Tour de France and claims the yellow jersey. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 690 words, photos.

— CYC--Tour de France-Taste of the Tour — A gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at stage 2 of the Tour de France. By Andrew Dampf and John Leicester. SENT: 530 words, photos.

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — A year ago, Roger Federer was down on the Wimbledon turf during a semifinal loss, betrayed by a knee injury that would sideline him for the rest of 2016. He sure picked himself up. Wimbledon begins Monday, with Federer a favorite for a record eighth title. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 820 words, photos.

— TEN--Wimbledon-What to Watch — From Roger and Rafa to Venus, what to watch. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 920 words, photos.

TEN--EASTBOURNE

EASTBOURNE, England — Novak Djokovic gives his Wimbledon hopes a boost by winning the Eastbourne International final against Gael Monfils in straight sets. Karolina Pliskova takes the women's final. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 280 words, photos.

— TEN--Djokovic — Djokovic hoping to put struggles behind him at Wimbledon. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 420 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Illinois — Chella Choi shoots a 4-under 67 to grab a share of the lead with Danielle Kang heading into the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Kang birdies No. 18 to join Choi at 10 under, setting up a final pairing of two players looking for their first major title. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 792 words, photos.

GLF--QUICKEN LOANS NATIONAL

POTOMAC, Maryland — David Lingmerth lost his way off the tee but scrambled well enough to stay in the lead at the Quicken Loans National. By Ben Nuckols. SENT: 142 words. Will be updated.

BOX-PACQUIAO-HORN

BRISBANE, Australia — Champion Manny Pacquiao starts as a hot favorite against Jeff Horn in the WBO welterweight world title bout that is being billed as the Battle of Brisbane. By John Pye. 400 words, photos expected by 0530 GMT.

— GLF--French Open — Bjork co-leads with Uihlein after round 3. SENT: 200 words.

— ATH--Diamond League-Paris — Thompson wins Paris 100m; losses for Jebet and McLeod. SENT: 660 words, photos.

— SOC--Confed Cup Final — Vidal says beating Germany would make Chile world's best. By James Ellingworth. SENT: 570 words, photos.

— RGU--Super Rugby — Lions smash Sunwolves, pressure on Crusaders. SENT: 690 words.

