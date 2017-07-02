Melbourne Storm take 4-point lead atop National Rugby League

SYDNEY (AP) — Suliasi Vunivalu, Curtis Scott and Josh Addo-Carr scored two tries each as the Melbourne Storm increased their first-place lead in Australia's National Rugby League with a 42-12 win over Brisbane.

The Broncos have not beaten Melbourne at their home Suncorp Stadium since 2009, and the loss broke a seven-game home winning streak.

Overall, Melbourne extended its head-to-head record against the Broncos to 28-13, Brisbane's worst record against any current NRL team.

"We just have to play better, we have to man up a bit more to the responsibility that goes with that," Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett said. "It's not complex."

It was Cameron Smith's 348th NRL game for the Storm, moving him past Brisbane's Corey Parker into outright fourth on the all-time appearance list in the league.

On Saturday, defending champions Cronulla moved into second place, four points behind the Storm, with a 44-12 win over the Sydney Roosters, who were in second place ahead of the match.

Center Ricky Leutele scored two tries to lead the Sharks.

Manly overcame an early 16-point deficit and held on for a 26-22 win over the New Zealand Warriors. After trailing 16-0 after 19 minutes, the Sea Eagles scored five straight tries and held on to a four-point lead for the final 15 minutes to move into third place.

Sixth-place North Queensland beat Canberra 31-18 and winger Anthony Don scored three tries to lead the Gold Coast Titans to a 20-10 win over St. George Illawarra.

Mitchell Moses kicked a field goal in extra time to give Parramatta a 13-12 win over Canterbury. The Bulldogs, who trailed 12-2 at halftime but staged a comeback to force extra time, lost for the seventh time in eight matches.

On Sunday, Newcastle plays the Wests Tigers and South Sydney takes on Penrith to conclude the 17th round.