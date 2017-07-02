Venezuela confirms 4 more deaths in anti-government protests

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan authorities say at least four people were killed and eight injured during anti-government protests in the central part of the country.

Chief prosecutor Luis Ortega Diaz confirmed Saturday that four died a day earlier in clashes in Barquisimeto. The city's mayor blames the deaths on armed militias that support Venezuela's socialist government.

The deaths bring to at least 80 the number of people killed since anti-government protests erupted three months ago.

A few thousand opponents of President Nicolas Maduro took to the streets of Caracas on Saturday to show support for Diaz. The government is threatening to force her from office even though Venezuela's constitution says that can be done only by the legislature, which is now controlled by the opposition.