Teen musicians to take soulful Memphis Sound anew to Europe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The roster of American musicians was impressive: Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Eddie Floyd, Booker T. and the MGs.

They arrived in Europe in the summer of 1967, bringing with them the powerful, soulful Memphis Sound. Ahead was a tour, with stops in London, Paris and elsewhere. These artists from the Stax Records music studio captivated audiences that soaked up the music born from blues and gospel.

Fifty years later, a group of young musicians educated at Stax Music Academy are bringing the music of Memphis back to Europe. They are scheduled to perform at festivals and music halls in England, France and Ireland from July 9-22.

The teenage musicians are eager to follow in the footsteps of their influential predecessors.