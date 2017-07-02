The Latest: Pope sacks German cardinal handling abuse cases

Pope Francis leaves with his butler Sandro Mariotti, at the end of a special mass for Roman holiday of St. Peter and St. Paul in St. Pe
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014 file photo, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller arrives for a morning session of a two-week synod on
Cardinals and bishops attend a special mass celebrated by Pope Francis for Roman holiday of St. Peter and St. Paul in St. Peter's squar
Pope Francis presides over a special mass for Roman holiday of St. Peter and St. Paul in St. Peter's square at the Vatican, Thursday, J
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, Monsignor Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer smiles during a press conference at the Vatic
FILE - In this Friday Dec. 12, 2008 file photo, Monsignor Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, Secretary of the Congregation for Doctrine and
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller arrives in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican to att
FILE - In this, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015 file photo, German Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller leaves after greeting Pope Francis at the en
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014 file photo, Pope Francis talks with Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Mueller at the end of his weekly ge
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Latest on the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis (all times local):
9 p.m.
Pope Francis sacked the head of the Vatican office that handles sex abuse cases just days after he released another top Vatican cardinal to return home to stand trial for alleged sexual assault.
The developments underscore how the Catholic Church's sex abuse crisis has caught up with Francis, threatening to tarnish his legacy over a series of questionable appointments and decisions in his four-year papacy.
Francis on Saturday declined to renew the mandate of German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican office that processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors.
Francis named Mueller's deputy, Monsignor Luis Ladaria Ferrer, a Spanish Jesuit, to run the powerful office instead.
During Mueller's five-year term, the congregation amassed a 2,000-case backlog and came under blistering criticism from abuse survivors.