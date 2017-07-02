Bjork co-leads with Uihlein after round 3 of French Open

GUYANCOURT, France (AP) — Swedish golfer Alexander Bjork shot a 1-under 70 to share the lead with Peter Uihlein of the United States at 8 under after a difficult third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Bjork moved into contention after making three birdies on the way back to the clubhouse, after two bogeys on the front nine.

Uihlein was consistent but unspectacular, opening with a bogey and canceling that out with a birdie on the 14th hole for a par 71 to keep his overnight score.

Uihlein has won once on the European Tour, in 2013. Bjork seeks his maiden victory.

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, who was level in third place with Bjork overnight, made par to stay one shot behind in a share of third heading to the final round on the Golf National course that will stage the Ryder Cup next year.

Thomas Pieters of Belgium had three birdies and a bogey in his round of 69, and Andy Sullivan of England did even better with a 68 — including four birdies and a bogey — to join Fleetwood at 7 under.

Adrian Otaegui of Spain, the overnight leader with Uihlein, dropped three shots behind the co-leaders after making six bogeys in an error-strewn round of 74.