EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Results on Saturday at the Aegon International:

Singles Men Final

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Gael Monfils (2), France, 6-3, 6-4.

Women Final

Karolina Pliskova (3), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Wozniacki (6), Denmark, 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Women Final

Chan Yung-jan, Taiwan, and Martina Hingis (2), Switzerland, def. Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua, Australia, 6-3, 7-5.