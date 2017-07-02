Sounders sign Dutch defender Kelvin Leerdam to open July

SEATTLE (AP) — The Sounders have bolstered their defense at the midpoint of the Major League Soccer season by signing Dutch fullback Kelvin Leerdam.

Seattle used targeted allocation money to complete the signing of the 27-year-old on Saturday. He will be eligible to participate for the Sounders after the July transfer window opens on July 10 and upon receipt of his visa and international transfer certificate. Leerdam's first game with Seattle will likely be July 19 when the Sounders host DC United.

Leerdam has spent all nine seasons of his professional career playing in the top-flight Dutch Eredivisie. Leerdam spent five seasons with Feyenoord before moving to SBV Vitesse for the past four seasons.

Leerdam has appeared in 186 games in the Eredivisie and has scored 16 goals and eight assists. Leerdam also made 19 appearances for the Netherlands U-21 team from 2010-13.

Leerdam will join a Seattle squad that had just one win in four league matches in June. The Sounders are at Colorado on Tuesday.