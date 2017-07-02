Red Wings sign D Trevor Daley to $9.5 million, 3-year deal

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings bolstered their blue line in the opening hour of free agency Saturday to address a desperate need.

Detroit signed defenseman Trevor Daley to a $9.5 million, three-year contract and added defenseman Luke Witkowski with a $1.5 million, two-year deal.

Daley helped the Pittsburgh Penguins repeat as Stanley Cup champions last month, adding five points in 21 games during the playoffs, and had six points during last year's championship run.

The 33-year-old Daley has 78 goals and 278 points in his 13-year career, spending much of it with the Dallas Stars before playing for Chicago and Pittsburgh the past two seasons.

The 27-year-old Witkowski played in a career-high 34 games last year for the Tampa Bay Lightning and had four points.

