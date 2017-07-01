US, Philippine navies patrol troubled waters in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. and Philippine navy ships have patrolled waters in the southern Philippines, where kidnappings by ransom-seeking Abu Sayyaf militants have sparked a regional security alarm.

U.S. Navy Lt. Commander Arlo Abrahamson says a Navy combat ship, the USS Coronado, and the Philippine navy frigate BRP Ramon Alcaraz completed the four-day patrol in the Sulu Sea on Saturday, adding that the operation was carried out at the request of the Philippines.

Abrahamson says the coordinated patrol was aimed at detecting and deterring threats in the Sulu Sea.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson said "our at-sea operations with the Philippine navy demonstrate our commitment to the alliance and deter piracy and illegal activities."

Abu Sayyaf gunmen have kidnapped crewmen from passing tugboats and cargo ships in the region in recent years.