German prison evacuated after unexploded WWII bomb found

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in the southeastern German city of Regensburg have evacuated a prison after discovering an unexploded bomb from World War II.

More than 100 prisoners were taken to an undisclosed location on Saturday.

Some 1,500 residents living in nearby houses were also ordered to leave their homes so specialists could begin defusing the 225-kilogram (496-pound) aerial bomb, which was found within meters (yards) of the prison during a construction project Wednesday.

Unexploded bombs are regularly discovered in Germany even 72 years after the end of WWII.