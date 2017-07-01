Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 1, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SW;12;83%;75%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;39;31;Mostly sunny, warm;42;29;NW;10;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;42;27;Sunshine, very hot;43;25;WNW;9;13%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;24;16;Mostly sunny;22;17;E;14;40%;25%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;19;14;A morning shower;19;11;WNW;19;76%;42%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;18;12;Rain and drizzle;16;11;W;12;83%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;40;26;Sunny and very warm;39;25;W;12;15%;31%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;23;11;Increasing clouds;27;16;SSE;14;34%;55%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;24;14;Partly sunny;24;14;ESE;8;59%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and hot;41;27;Hot with sunshine;40;25;WSW;10;23%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;16;10;Spotty showers;15;10;WNW;7;85%;70%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;28;Sunny and hot;47;29;NNW;8;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;35;24;Clouds and sunshine;35;24;SSW;9;57%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;29;21;Cloudy;29;21;W;21;58%;44%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SW;10;67%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;25;18;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;SE;17;50%;12%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;24;NNE;9;50%;29%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as hot;30;16;Partly sunny;30;17;NNW;9;43%;44%;7

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;19;13;An afternoon shower;19;10;WNW;17;72%;43%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;9;Rain and drizzle;18;8;SE;12;75%;65%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;SE;16;39%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;27;16;Partly sunny, breezy;23;15;NNW;24;56%;38%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;18;12;A shower in places;19;9;NNE;11;80%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;41;22;A heavy thunderstorm;34;19;ESE;11;49%;85%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Partly sunny;26;14;NNW;17;47%;7%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds breaking;19;10;Sunny and pleasant;20;10;NNE;13;65%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;17;Nice with some sun;31;17;N;8;34%;37%;7

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;29;24;Cloudy with a shower;29;24;SW;21;75%;80%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;42;25;Sunny and hot;41;25;NNE;10;22%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer;18;7;A shower in places;16;9;NNE;15;70%;75%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;21;A t-storm in spots;26;20;SSW;5;66%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;29;A t-storm around;39;28;S;14;50%;64%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;27;18;Mostly sunny;30;19;N;17;53%;53%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;31;26;Cloudy with a shower;30;26;SW;12;77%;73%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;18;12;Mostly cloudy;18;11;W;21;74%;27%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds, nice;29;25;Partly sunny;29;26;N;9;75%;43%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;32;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;S;15;57%;5%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;21;A stray shower;30;21;S;19;71%;44%;6

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;26;Clouds, a t-storm;32;26;ESE;11;85%;74%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;30;14;Sun and some clouds;33;16;WSW;10;23%;34%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A drenching t-storm;33;27;S;16;79%;90%;7

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;34;22;A t-storm in spots;31;22;SE;8;66%;55%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Warmer;18;8;Partly sunny;18;12;WSW;18;67%;33%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;Partly sunny, warm;36;21;N;12;17%;13%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;26;19;Sunny and breezy;25;20;ENE;32;74%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;34;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;S;13;84%;73%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Increasing clouds;20;7;E;7;51%;10%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;12;63%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A touch of rain;16;12;Variable cloudiness;18;11;E;21;67%;70%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SW;12;73%;63%;9

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;33;28;Showers around;31;27;S;16;76%;93%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;30;24;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;ENE;21;58%;78%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;31;23;Cloudy;31;23;WSW;20;61%;17%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;37;26;Mostly sunny, humid;36;26;NE;23;61%;45%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and hot;35;22;Sunny and hot;34;23;NNE;12;51%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;ESE;11;69%;63%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;42;30;Sunny and hot;40;30;N;15;33%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;20;3;Nice with sunshine;20;5;NW;9;53%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;37;16;Plenty of sunshine;34;16;NNW;9;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Some brightening;33;29;Clouds and sun;34;29;WSW;23;59%;27%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;28;21;Heavy thunderstorms;27;20;S;8;81%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, breezy;41;29;Partly sunny, warm;40;28;SSW;26;36%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;26;14;Periods of sun;27;15;W;20;46%;36%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;ENE;26;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;29;20;Turning sunny, nice;28;20;WNW;9;62%;23%;7

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;33;27;A heavy thunderstorm;31;26;SW;14;78%;82%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;N;9;74%;56%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;11;-1;An afternoon shower;11;-3;ENE;10;52%;66%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;12;79%;65%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;21;17;Mostly sunny;21;16;S;11;71%;8%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;26;17;Sunny and warmer;32;20;N;13;34%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Nice with some sun;22;14;A morning shower;22;12;SSW;16;61%;53%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;17;Clearing;26;16;SSW;9;66%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;25;20;Partly sunny;24;20;SSW;9;73%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Pleasant and warmer;31;16;NE;10;36%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;A few showers;30;27;Cloudy;30;28;WNW;16;72%;63%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;30;23;A passing shower;30;24;ESE;5;74%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;32;26;A thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;11;72%;74%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;13;4;Mostly sunny;13;8;NNE;21;58%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;20;14;A shower or t-storm;22;14;NNW;10;59%;81%;14

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;E;11;67%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;24;13;Spotty showers;17;12;W;18;86%;84%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or two;29;25;An afternoon shower;30;25;SSW;24;60%;70%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;15;6;Plenty of sun;16;9;NNE;14;78%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;25;17;Clouds and sun;25;16;SW;8;69%;56%;6

Moscow, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;24;15;A t-storm in spots;20;14;SW;13;79%;78%;3

Mumbai, India;Breezy with rain;31;27;Breezy with rain;31;26;SW;24;82%;95%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;26;12;Mostly sunny;25;13;NE;8;55%;55%;9

New York, United States;Thundershower;29;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSW;10;52%;12%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;Sunshine, very hot;41;25;WNW;14;22%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;24;15;Not as warm;19;12;WNW;21;91%;77%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SW;11;71%;55%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;WSW;14;48%;80%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;24;15;Clouds and sun, nice;25;14;SW;16;66%;56%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Turning cloudy;27;25;A few showers;28;24;E;15;77%;92%;2

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;31;24;Couple of t-storms;31;25;NNW;12;82%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;31;23;Downpours;31;23;ENE;9;81%;85%;9

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;19;12;An afternoon shower;21;15;WSW;12;71%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain;15;6;Partly sunny;14;7;E;9;70%;60%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;35;25;SW;10;64%;55%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ESE;4;76%;56%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;23;An afternoon shower;36;23;SSW;9;46%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers around;21;14;Spotty showers;22;13;WNW;16;60%;77%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;33;22;Showers and t-storms;29;23;ESE;9;62%;91%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;22;8;Showers around;22;8;SSW;13;53%;70%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;29;16;Sunny and very warm;32;18;ESE;18;33%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Occasional rain;28;23;Brief a.m. showers;28;23;S;17;73%;74%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;12;9;Partly sunny;14;9;W;14;62%;37%;4

Riga, Latvia;Rain at times;18;13;Spotty showers;19;12;NW;11;83%;84%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;18;A stray shower;21;16;N;10;60%;70%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;29;Sunny and hot;46;31;S;11;5%;5%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;28;15;Some sun and nice;29;16;NNW;12;45%;7%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;17;12;Turning cloudy;19;11;E;15;67%;32%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;Low clouds, then sun;21;13;WSW;17;61%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;26;18;A shower or t-storm;25;19;ENE;13;72%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;26;ESE;18;74%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;Couple of t-storms;24;18;N;7;100%;86%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;29;16;Nice with sunshine;31;14;WNW;17;16%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;22;7;Sunshine, pleasant;21;6;NNW;6;51%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A p.m. shower or two;31;23;NNE;12;71%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine;25;11;Warmer;32;17;NNE;10;37%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;23;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;NE;10;60%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;SSW;8;81%;92%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;32;26;Cloudy and very warm;34;26;S;20;68%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;S;9;74%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Blazing sunshine;40;18;Thunderstorms;32;16;SSE;10;67%;88%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;25;A shower or two;29;26;E;18;76%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;20;13;Variable cloudiness;21;12;WSW;10;60%;66%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;16;7;Sunshine;17;8;NNW;12;66%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;NW;8;70%;76%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;15;13;Variable cloudiness;18;13;E;16;75%;72%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;36;22;Sunny and very warm;38;23;SE;11;22%;12%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;Sunny and hot;34;19;NE;14;34%;2%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;40;25;Mostly sunny, nice;37;25;ENE;15;15%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;34;24;Sunny;33;24;NNE;13;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;37;22;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;WNW;9;43%;35%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;24;Cloudy and humid;31;25;SSE;13;71%;40%;6

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. rain;24;15;A shower in places;24;15;WSW;12;78%;64%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and not as hot;40;25;Mostly sunny, cooler;29;23;N;23;59%;5%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and breezy;29;21;Lots of sun, breezy;29;20;WNW;28;46%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, hot;32;20;Cloudy and very warm;30;16;SSE;20;29%;63%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;W;7;56%;7%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;26;16;Spotty showers;23;15;WNW;22;52%;70%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;N;8;70%;78%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;21;13;Spotty showers;17;11;WNW;16;90%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;Spotty showers;20;12;WNW;19;78%;76%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;15;9;A morning shower;15;9;N;19;86%;66%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;29;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;12;75%;82%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;34;17;Sunny and very warm;34;19;NE;7;28%;2%;9

