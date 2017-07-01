Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, July 1, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;76;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;8;83%;75%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;103;87;Mostly sunny, warm;108;85;NW;6;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, very hot;107;80;Sunshine, very hot;110;78;WNW;5;13%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;75;61;Mostly sunny;72;62;E;9;40%;25%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;67;57;A morning shower;66;52;WNW;12;76%;42%;5

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;65;54;Rain and drizzle;60;52;W;8;83%;66%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;105;78;Sunny and very warm;102;77;W;7;15%;31%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;74;52;Increasing clouds;81;61;SSE;9;34%;55%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sun;75;56;Partly sunny;75;57;ESE;5;59%;1%;3

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and hot;106;81;Hot with sunshine;104;77;WSW;6;23%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with rain;61;50;Spotty showers;58;51;WNW;4;85%;70%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;82;Sunny and hot;117;84;NNW;5;11%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sunny intervals;94;76;Clouds and sunshine;95;75;SSW;6;57%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;84;70;Cloudy;85;69;W;13;58%;44%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;94;79;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SW;6;67%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;77;65;Sunny and pleasant;80;67;SE;11;50%;12%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;97;75;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;75;NNE;6;50%;29%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as hot;85;61;Partly sunny;87;63;NNW;6;43%;44%;7

Berlin, Germany;A shower or two;66;56;An afternoon shower;66;50;WNW;10;72%;43%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;66;48;Rain and drizzle;65;47;SE;7;75%;65%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;77;52;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;SE;10;39%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;80;61;Partly sunny, breezy;74;59;NNW;15;56%;38%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;65;54;A shower in places;67;49;NNE;7;80%;44%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny and hot;106;72;A heavy thunderstorm;93;66;ESE;7;49%;85%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;81;61;Partly sunny;78;57;NNW;11;47%;7%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Low clouds breaking;66;50;Sunny and pleasant;69;51;NNE;8;65%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;63;Nice with some sun;87;62;N;5;34%;37%;7

Busan, South Korea;Spotty showers;83;76;Cloudy with a shower;84;76;SW;13;75%;80%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, very hot;107;78;Sunny and hot;106;78;NNE;6;22%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Warmer;65;44;A shower in places;61;48;NNE;9;70%;75%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;70;A t-storm in spots;79;68;SSW;3;66%;65%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;84;A t-storm around;102;83;S;9;50%;64%;7

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;81;64;Mostly sunny;86;66;N;11;53%;53%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;89;80;Cloudy with a shower;86;79;SW;8;77%;73%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;64;53;Mostly cloudy;64;51;W;13;74%;27%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds, nice;85;77;Partly sunny;85;78;N;6;75%;43%;10

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;90;77;Partly sunny, warm;96;79;S;10;57%;5%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;69;A stray shower;85;70;S;12;71%;44%;6

Delhi, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;79;Clouds, a t-storm;89;79;ESE;7;85%;74%;9

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;86;57;Sun and some clouds;92;62;WSW;6;23%;34%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;A drenching t-storm;92;80;S;10;79%;90%;7

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;93;72;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;5;66%;55%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Warmer;64;47;Partly sunny;65;53;WSW;11;67%;33%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;97;71;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;N;8;17%;13%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;79;66;Sunny and breezy;77;67;ENE;20;74%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;93;80;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;S;8;84%;73%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, nice;71;47;Increasing clouds;67;45;E;4;51%;10%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm in spots;89;75;E;7;63%;64%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A touch of rain;62;54;Variable cloudiness;65;51;E;13;67%;70%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;91;77;A t-storm in spots;93;76;SW;8;73%;63%;9

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;91;82;Showers around;89;80;S;10;76%;93%;9

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;86;75;Brief a.m. showers;87;76;ENE;13;58%;78%;10

Hyderabad, India;Cloudy;88;74;Cloudy;88;73;WSW;12;61%;17%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;98;79;Mostly sunny, humid;97;78;NE;14;61%;45%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and hot;94;71;Sunny and hot;93;74;NNE;7;51%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;ESE;7;69%;63%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;108;87;Sunny and hot;104;86;N;9;33%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;68;38;Nice with sunshine;69;41;NW;5;53%;4%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;99;61;Plenty of sunshine;93;61;NNW;6;11%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Some brightening;91;84;Clouds and sun;94;84;WSW;14;59%;27%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;83;70;Heavy thunderstorms;81;68;S;5;81%;87%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, breezy;105;84;Partly sunny, warm;104;83;SSW;16;36%;4%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thunderstorms;78;57;Periods of sun;81;58;W;12;46%;36%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;ENE;16;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;85;68;Turning sunny, nice;82;68;WNW;5;62%;23%;7

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;91;80;A heavy thunderstorm;89;79;SW;9;78%;82%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;N;6;74%;56%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler;52;31;An afternoon shower;52;26;ENE;6;52%;66%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;82;75;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SW;7;79%;65%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;70;62;Mostly sunny;70;61;S;7;71%;8%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and beautiful;79;62;Sunny and warmer;90;68;N;8;34%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Nice with some sun;71;58;A morning shower;71;54;SSW;10;61%;53%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;Clearing;80;60;SSW;6;66%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;77;68;Partly sunny;76;67;SSW;6;73%;2%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Pleasant and warmer;88;61;NE;6;36%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;A few showers;86;81;Cloudy;87;83;WNW;10;72%;63%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Showers, some heavy;86;73;A passing shower;85;76;ESE;3;74%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;89;78;A thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;7;72%;74%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;55;39;Mostly sunny;56;46;NNE;13;58%;0%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;69;57;A shower or t-storm;72;58;NNW;6;59%;81%;14

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;90;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;E;7;67%;55%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;75;56;Spotty showers;63;54;W;11;86%;84%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower or two;85;77;An afternoon shower;86;77;SSW;15;60%;70%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;59;43;Plenty of sun;61;47;NNE;8;78%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;63;Clouds and sun;77;61;SW;5;69%;56%;6

Moscow, Russia;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;59;A t-storm in spots;68;57;SW;8;79%;78%;3

Mumbai, India;Breezy with rain;88;80;Breezy with rain;87;80;SW;15;82%;95%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Increasing clouds;79;53;Mostly sunny;77;55;NE;5;55%;55%;9

New York, United States;Thundershower;84;73;Mostly sunny;89;73;SSW;6;52%;12%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine, very hot;105;77;Sunshine, very hot;106;77;WNW;8;22%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;76;58;Not as warm;65;54;WNW;13;91%;77%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SW;7;71%;55%;7

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;WSW;9;48%;80%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;75;58;Clouds and sun, nice;76;57;SW;10;66%;56%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Turning cloudy;81;76;A few showers;82;76;E;9;77%;92%;2

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;88;75;Couple of t-storms;87;77;NNW;7;82%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;88;73;Downpours;87;73;ENE;5;81%;85%;9

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;67;54;An afternoon shower;70;59;WSW;8;71%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Rain;59;44;Partly sunny;57;45;E;6;70%;60%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A thunderstorm;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;95;78;SW;6;64%;55%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;85;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;ESE;2;76%;56%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;An afternoon shower;97;74;SSW;6;46%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers around;71;58;Spotty showers;72;56;WNW;10;60%;77%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;91;71;Showers and t-storms;84;74;ESE;6;62%;91%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Partly sunny;71;47;Showers around;71;47;SSW;8;53%;70%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;84;60;Sunny and very warm;89;64;ESE;11;33%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Occasional rain;83;74;Brief a.m. showers;83;74;S;10;73%;74%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;54;49;Partly sunny;57;47;W;9;62%;37%;4

Riga, Latvia;Rain at times;64;55;Spotty showers;66;53;NW;7;83%;84%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;65;A stray shower;70;61;N;6;60%;70%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;84;Sunny and hot;114;89;S;7;5%;5%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;83;59;Some sun and nice;84;61;NNW;7;45%;7%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cool;62;53;Turning cloudy;66;52;E;10;67%;32%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;70;57;Low clouds, then sun;69;56;WSW;10;61%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;79;65;A shower or t-storm;78;65;ENE;8;72%;80%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;86;79;Mostly sunny;87;78;ESE;11;74%;44%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;66;Couple of t-storms;75;65;N;5;100%;86%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;85;60;Nice with sunshine;88;57;WNW;11;16%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;72;44;Sunshine, pleasant;70;43;NNW;4;51%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A p.m. shower or two;88;74;NNE;7;71%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Dimmed sunshine;77;53;Warmer;89;62;NNE;6;37%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Turning sunny;73;57;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;NE;6;60%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;72;Rain and a t-storm;82;73;SSW;5;81%;92%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;90;79;Cloudy and very warm;93;79;S;13;68%;44%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;87;79;S;6;74%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Blazing sunshine;104;65;Thunderstorms;90;62;SSE;6;67%;88%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;85;78;A shower or two;84;78;E;11;76%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;67;56;Variable cloudiness;70;54;WSW;7;60%;66%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;60;45;Sunshine;62;46;NNW;7;66%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and a t-storm;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;NW;5;70%;76%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;59;55;Variable cloudiness;65;55;E;10;75%;72%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;96;72;Sunny and very warm;100;74;SE;7;22%;12%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;91;64;Sunny and hot;94;65;NE;9;34%;2%;8

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;Mostly sunny, nice;98;77;ENE;10;15%;2%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;93;75;Sunny;92;76;NNE;8;51%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;99;71;Partly sunny and hot;93;66;WNW;5;43%;35%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;75;Cloudy and humid;88;77;SSE;8;71%;40%;6

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. rain;75;59;A shower in places;75;58;WSW;7;78%;64%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and not as hot;104;77;Mostly sunny, cooler;85;73;N;14;59%;5%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and breezy;84;69;Lots of sun, breezy;84;68;WNW;17;46%;4%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly cloudy, hot;90;69;Cloudy and very warm;85;60;SSE;12;29%;63%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;W;5;56%;7%;7

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;79;62;Spotty showers;73;60;WNW;14;52%;70%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;91;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;75;N;5;70%;78%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;69;56;Spotty showers;62;53;WNW;10;90%;84%;2

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;77;57;Spotty showers;68;54;WNW;12;78%;76%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;59;49;A morning shower;59;48;N;12;86%;66%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers and t-storms;84;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;77;SSW;7;75%;82%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;93;63;Sunny and very warm;94;65;NE;4;28%;2%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit