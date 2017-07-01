  1. Home
Lions beat 14-man New Zealand 24-21 in 2nd test

By STEVE McMORRAN , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/07/01 17:38

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The British and Irish Lions leveled the three-test series against New Zealand with a 24-21 win in the second test Saturday after the All Blacks played 65 minutes with 14 men following a red card for center Sonny Bill Williams for a reckless shoulder charge.

Owen Farrell kicked the winning penalty with four minutes remaining to send the teams to Eden Park in Auckland next weekend with the series level at 1-1.

Williams earned a place of permanent notoriety in New Zealand's rugby history when he was shown a red card by French referee Jerome Garces in the 25th minute for a no-arms tackle on Lions winger Anthony Watson. Watson left the field for a concussion test but returned to see out the match.