WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The British and Irish Lions beat New Zealand 24-21 in the second rugby test on Saturday to level the three-match series at 1-1:

British and Irish Lions 24 (Taulupe Faletau, Conor Murray tries; Owen Farrell conversion, 4 penalties), New Zealand 21 (Beauden Barrett 7 penalties). HT: 9-9.