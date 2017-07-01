Taiwan urges more democracy for Hong Kong after Xi Jinping's speech

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After China’s leader Xi Jinping said today that the “one country, two systems” rule implemented in Hong Kong had served to realize and preserve the unification of China, Taiwanese officials called for more democracy and autonomy for Hong Kong.

In a lengthy speech made at Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥)’s swearing-in ceremony as the fifth chief executive since Hong Kong was handed over to China by Britain in 1997, the Chinese leader reassured the success of the “one country, two systems” rule implemented two decades ago as serving the interests of the country as well as its people.

“Any activities endangering the country’s sovereignty, challenging the central government and Hong Kong Basic Law, a semi-constitution subordinate to the Chinese constitution, or committing an act of sabotage against the mainland are crossing the red line and utterly intolerable,” said Xi.

Alex Huang (黃重諺), spokesman for the Presidential Office, said that the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities should view the Hong Kong people’s demand for free speech, free gathering and independent jurisdiction with a positive and open mind.

“The Taiwanese government believes that Hong Kong citizens expect reforms and democracy. They expect the rights to choose their way of life and the system they live with,” said Huang.

Chang Chih-hao (張志豪), spokesman for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP，民進黨) said that the Hong Kong experience proves that the “one country, two systems” rule is totally unsuitable for Taiwan’s democratic system.

Chang said that the freedom and jurisdiction of Hong Kong have been seriously compromised. It shows the Chinese authorities have broken their promise in terms of allowing Hong Kong to control many of their affairs and keep such civil liberties as freedom of speech.

Chang also said the DPP would fully support the Hong Kong citizens in their pursuit of democratic freedom and political rights.

The Mainland Affairs Council (陸委會) also expressed a similar concern, urging the Chinese authorities to realize their promise to allow Hong Kong to rule itself with a high level of autonomy.

As the ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the transition of Hong Kong’s sovereignty was held Saturday morning, pro-independence activists, including Joshua Wong, a prominent figure during the Umbrella Revolution in 2014, took to the streets to protest against China’s interference in Hong Kong’s affairs.

Wong and many others were detained by the police, his lawyer said on his Facebook page.

On the eve of Xi's arrival in Hong Kong on June 29, members of pro-democratic groups, including Demosistō (香港眾志) and the League of Social Democrats (社會民主連線) occupied the statue on the Golden Bauhinia Square (黑紫荊廣場) to protest against the worsening economic and political environment in Hong Kong due to China’s interference.

There were 26 people arrested for offenses of disrupting public order.