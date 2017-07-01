BC-BBA--AL Standings,1st Ld-Writethru

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/07/01 16:10
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 45 35 .563
New York 43 35 .551 1
Tampa Bay 42 40 .512 4
Baltimore 39 40 .494
Toronto 37 42 .468
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 42 36 .538
Minnesota 40 38 .513 2
Kansas City 39 39 .500 3
Detroit 35 43 .449 7
Chicago 35 44 .443
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 54 27 .667
Los Angeles 42 42 .500 13½
Seattle 40 41 .494 14
Texas 39 41 .488 14½
Oakland 35 45 .438 18½

___

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings

Boston 7, Toronto 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 7

N.Y. Yankees 13, Houston 4

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 1

Atlanta 3, Oakland 1

Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday's Games

Boston (Sale 10-3) at Toronto (Liriano 4-3)

Cleveland (Tomlin 4-9) at Detroit (Sanchez 0-0)

Texas (Hamels 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-7)

Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Kansas City (Farrell 0-0)

Atlanta (Dickey 6-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0)

Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-6)

Cleveland (Carrasco 8-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5)

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-4) at Houston (Martes 2-0)

Minnesota (Jorge 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 4-6)

Seattle (Gaviglio 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 3-9)