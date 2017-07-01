BC-BBA--AL Standings,1st Ld-Writethru

%ednotes(Eds: updates<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|45
|35
|.563
|—
|New York
|43
|35
|.551
|1
|Tampa Bay
|42
|40
|.512
|4
|Baltimore
|39
|40
|.494
|5½
|Toronto
|37
|42
|.468
|7½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|42
|36
|.538
|—
|Minnesota
|40
|38
|.513
|2
|Kansas City
|39
|39
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|35
|43
|.449
|7
|Chicago
|35
|44
|.443
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|54
|27
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|42
|42
|.500
|13½
|Seattle
|40
|41
|.494
|14
|Texas
|39
|41
|.488
|14½
|Oakland
|35
|45
|.438
|18½
___
|Friday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 4, 10 innings
Boston 7, Toronto 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 7
N.Y. Yankees 13, Houston 4
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 1
Atlanta 3, Oakland 1
Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 0
|Saturday's Games
Boston (Sale 10-3) at Toronto (Liriano 4-3)
Cleveland (Tomlin 4-9) at Detroit (Sanchez 0-0)
Texas (Hamels 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-7)
Minnesota (Berrios 7-2) at Kansas City (Farrell 0-0)
Atlanta (Dickey 6-5) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0)
Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3) at Baltimore (Bundy 8-6)
Cleveland (Carrasco 8-3) at Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5)
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-4) at Houston (Martes 2-0)
Minnesota (Jorge 0-0) at Kansas City (Hammel 4-6)
Seattle (Gaviglio 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Nolasco 3-9)