Taiwan’s first Apple store opens at Taipei 101

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s first Apple retail store opened at the iconic Taipei 101 building Saturday under massive public attention.

The supply of about 2,000 red special souvenir T-shirts had been given away just two hours and eight minutes after the start of the event, reports said, but even later, masses of interested passersby still continued pouring into the store at a rate estimated at 1,000 per hour, even if their wait included a stint outside in temperatures of 35 degrees.

The first visitor to enter the new shop was a young traveler from the United States called Steve. He said he had been lining up for 68 hours to have his old MacBook fixed and all he wanted was to go back home and sleep.

The 130 shop assistants welcomed visitors by high-fiving them. Buyers do not have to search for a cash desk as they can approach any member of staff, identified by dark-blue T-shirts with a white Apple logo, and ask them for assistance, reports said.

Workshops and retail sessions will be organized, and as in Apple stores elsewhere, the Genius Bar tech support station is a key feature.

In the weeks leading up to the official opening, interest had been piqued as the shop had been wrapped in red images of trees and children created by Taiwanese paper cutting artist Yang Shih-yi (楊士毅).

Even though one of the largest manufacturers of Apple products is Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, the country is somewhat of a latecomer, with Apple already counting about 500 stores worldwide, including 40 in China.