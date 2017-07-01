Former Lions coach McGeechan taken to hospital

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Former British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan has been taken to hospital after collapsing at the Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday hours before the second rugby test between the Lions and the All Blacks.

McGeechan was in a television commentary box when he was taken ill, the New Zealand Herald reported. The nature of his illness was not known but the 70-year-old former Lions player and coach was reported to be in a moderate condition at Wellington Hospital.

A Scotland international, McGeechan played eight tests for the Lions between 1974 and 1977.

He had coaching roles on six Lions tours, including four as head coach.