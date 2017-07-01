Mike Foltynewicz loses no-hit bid in ninth of 3-1 Braves win

OAKLAND, California (AP) — Mike Foltynewicz heard the noise and realized it was a rare standing ovation he had earned from a road crowd.

He nearly threw a no-hitter, and even the home fans appreciated his performance.

Foltynewicz lost his no-hit bid when Matt Olson clobbered a full-count pitch into the elevated right-field seats leading off the ninth inning of the Braves' 3-1 interleague victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

"It was very weird, after about the seventh or eighth (inning) our side of the dugout was getting very loud," Foltynewicz said. "I was like, 'This is weird,' but it was a very cool feeling getting taken out and all that stuff. It's something I'll never forget."

Trying for just the major leagues' second no-hitter of the season, Foltynewicz (6-5) struck out eight and walked four while pitching into the ninth for the first time and outdueling Sonny Gray. The Braves have 14 no-hitters, the last by Kent Mercker at the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 8, 1994.

Foltynewicz, the 19th overall pick in the 2010 draft, capped baseball's home-run heavy June with a career-best 119-pitch gem. He baffled the A's with fastballs at up to 97 mph, and thought he could have reached 135 pitches if it came to that to finish the feat.

"I felt good all the way to the last pitch, there was nothing to worry about," he said.

And there wasn't even a close defensive play on this night for the 25-year-old right-hander, a four-year veteran making his 52nd big league start. Gray (3-4) retired his final 14 batters.

Miami's Edison Volquez no-hit Arizona on June 3.

The A's avoided being no-hit for the first time since four Baltimore pitchers combined to do so in 1991.

"I was just trying to have a good at-bat, the way he was throwing against us," Olson said. "Hitting a home run to break up the no-hitter was just the cherry on top. ... I was seeing him fairly well all night and just missing. He had a lot of life on his fastball."

Foltynewicz had only one rocky inning. He hit Franklin Barreto with a pitch with one out in the sixth, then walked Matt Joyce. Olson struck out and Jed Lowrie was retired on a called third strike.

After Olson's hit, Jim Johnson entered and finished for his 17th save.

Foltynewicz hadn't even pitched great on the road, going 1-3 with a 4.62 ERA in eight outings and seven starts before Friday. He retired the first 12 Oakland batters in order before issuing a leadoff walk to Khris Davis in the fifth. Foltynewicz then recorded three straight outs to keep the no-hit bid intact.

Atlanta went ahead 1-0 on Dansby Swanson's RBI double in the third.

Brandon Phillips and Matt Kemp added RBI singles in the ninth.

