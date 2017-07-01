Measure would require new war authorization from Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House panel has approved a measure calling for debate on new presidential war powers as the U.S. gets more involved in Syria's civil war.

The measure proposed by an anti-war Democrat, congresswoman Barbara Lee of California, is now part of a military spending bill. The Republican-led House Appropriations Committee approved adding Lee's amendment to the bill.

Her measure would repeal the 2001 authorization that followed the Sept. 11 attacks. The three presidents in office since then, including Donald Trump, have broadly interpreted the authorization to permit military operations beyond those envisioned at the time.

Lee calls the 16-year-old authorization a "blank check to wage war." Supporters, both liberals and conservatives, say Congress has avoided its responsibilities for declaring war as authorized under the Constitution.