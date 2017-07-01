Taiwan tycoon and KMT politician detained in corruption probe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Farglory Group (遠雄) chief Chao Teng-hsiung (趙藤雄) and New Taipei City Councillor Chou Sheng-kao (周勝考) were ordered detained by a court Saturday amid a corruption probe surrounding construction projects.

The investigation centers on the rezoning of land in two districts to facilitate the construction of housing projects instead of industrial development, and on the alleged pocketing of excessive fees by Chao from a Farglory insurance subsidiary.

Prosecutors applied Friday evening for the detention of Chao and Chou, who functioned as a go-between, on the grounds that they might collude with other suspects and destroy evidence. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, the court agreed to the prosecutors’ requests for both men.

Earlier, seven suspects, including New Taipei City Government officials, professors, executives and Chao’s son George Chao (趙信清), who heads Farglory Life Insurance Co. (遠雄人壽), were released on bail. The tycoon’s other son, Frank Chao (趙文嘉), chairman of Farglory Land Development Co. (遠雄建設), was freed without bail.

The tycoon was sentenced to two years in prison suspended for five years and paid NT$200 million (US$6.5 million) to the treasury in a previous scandal. A total of 69 boxes of documents from that case reportedly led investigators to the alleged corruption in the latest probe.

Beginning in 2007, Chao allegedly used four affiliates of his group to pocket more than NT$100 million (US$3.28 million) in consultancy and other fees from Farglory Life, while George Chao produced fake financial reports to help cover up his father’s siphoning off of funds, reports said.

In a second case, Farglory had bought a piece of land which had included a coal mine. Chao wanted to construct 12 buildings with a total of 2,000 apartments on the plot, but landslides had reportedly occurred there, leading the tycoon to allegedly pay off Chou to obtain a positive report. Farglory also supplied subcontracting work to a company owned by the local politician, reports said.

A third case involved bribing officials with vouchers for a stay at a Farglory-owned hotel in return for the rezoning of a plot of agricultural land in New Taipei City’s Xindian District, reports said.

During questioning Friday, Chao reportedly denied any wrongdoing, while Chou apparently said his actions amounted to providing services to his constituents. The politician denied having received any money or favors for his actions.