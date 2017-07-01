Yilan International Children’s Folklore and Folkgame Festival opens Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The 2017 Yilan International Children’s Folklore and Folkgame Festival (國際童玩) started Saturday at Dongshan River Water Park in Yilan and will last until August 13, reports said.

With the theme “Adventure through Space and Time” this year, the four distinct visual designs, including black tea, maps, spring, and blue light, represent the four major activities of the festival: exhibitions, performances, games, and exchanges.

Water has always been the focus of the festival since its premiere. This year is no exception. As many as eight water facilities are in place, allowing children and their parents to have fun in the hot summer with cool water and interactive games.

Performances have also drawn a lot of tourists over the past years. This year, there will be 26 performing groups from Russia, Eastern Europe and other countries bringing their shows to the festival, many of which involve ethnic elements.

In addition, Puppet & Its Double Theater (無獨有偶劇團), a local theater troupe, was invited to produce a puppet show in order to raise public awareness, especially among younger generations, of playing in the river in summer, for drowning is one of the most frequent accidents that children and teenagers encounter during their summer vacations.

First held in 1996, the festival is one of the most important annual summer events in Yilan.

The opening hours for the festival are 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. every weekday. For more information on the festival, you can access: Yilan International Children’s Folklore and Folkgame Festival.